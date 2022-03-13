Marvel’s Halloween Special Reportedly Won’t Be Called Werewolf By Night

Marvel’s currently filming a Halloween special, that much is a given. What that special will be called, however, is an entirely different story. When news of the special first came out, it was reported the one-shot would focus on Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal). Now, it looks like while Werewolf By Night will be featured, the special won’t be named after the hit Marvel Horror character.

Once word of Michael Giacchino’s directing gig started to get confirmed by the various Hollywood trades, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit made it clear in his report the special won’t be called Werewolf By Night when “the special airs on Disney+ later this year.” The reporter also confirmed the special will be one hour long.

Given that the special is a first for Marvel Studios—it’s neither a streaming series nor a feature-length film—it makes sense to give the idea a brand name. There have been mutterings of other horror characters lining up for their own special in subsequent years, so perhaps Marvel Studios has decided to give the Halloween special the name of one of its iconic horror lines, much like what the studio did with Marvel’s What If…?.

If that’s the case, the studio could be looking at classic Silver and Bronze Age titles like Adventure Into Fear, Vault of Evil, Beware! or even Journey Into Mystery to slap on the anthology.

