Marvel Studios EVP Addresses if Thanos’ Childhood Will Ever Be Shown

After plaguing the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the better part of seven years, Thanos brought the universe to its knees with one Snap of his fingers. However, just one movie later, the franchise’s biggest villain was killed by Earth’s Mightest Heroes. This was of course great news at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, though Thanos did develop quite a few fans of his own over the years, and it’s likely they’re a little disappointed that the villain’s tenure in the MCU is already over.

While Thanos might be dead in the current timeline, there is a lot of room to expand his character with the exploration of his backstory growing up on Titan. With movies like The Eternals on the way, fans have hoped to see some of Thanos’ childhood unfold on the big screen, giving them more understanding of what caused him to become the villain that we saw in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s nothing specifically in the works at the moment, but longtime Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso revealed that she’d like to see more about the history of Thanos at some point in the MCU.

During a recent AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit, a fan asked Alonso if there was any chance we would see more about Thanos’ upbringing.

“To be honest with you I’ve always been interested in Thanos’ childhood,” Alonso replied, “And although I don’t know if we will see it in one of our movies, I think it’s important to know how he became who he was.”

It may not ever play out on the big screen, but it sounds like there is definitely an opportunity to flesh out Thanos’ story on TV or in a book at some point. That’ll honestly be the best chance fans have at seeing learning more about Thanos in a post-Endgame world.

Do you want to know more about the childhood of Thanos? Let us know in the comments!