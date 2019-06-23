Tom Holland Was Cast as Spider-Man Four Years Ago Today

Four years ago today, Tom Holland was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and as fate would have it, the actor is well on his way to becoming one of the highest-grossing actors to step into the role. At the time, the news was announced in a joint release between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, with Sony executive Amy Pascal offering a statement.

“Sony, Marvel, Kevin and I all knew that for Peter Parker, we had to find a vibrant, talented young actor capable of embodying one of the most well-known characters in the world,” Pascal said. “With Tom, we’ve found the perfect actor to bring Spider-Man’s story into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Since then, Holland has appeared more as the web-slinger than any other live-action actors. Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the fifth time the actor will play the role after appearances in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War.

At this rate, it’s likely safe to say the actor has at least one post-Far From Home appearance remaining under his belt. Though at just 23, it’s a role the actor can reprise for years to come, especially if Marvel Studios and Sony decide to turn him into the comic-accurate tech tycoon he’s been shown to be. Either way, Spider-Man director Jon Watts revealed earlier this week he’s unsure which direction the final film in the first Spidey trilogy will go.

“I mean, I try to think about it one movie at a time,” Watts said. “We’re definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films. So, I don’t know. For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end.”

