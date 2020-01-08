ABC President Comments on Conversations With Marvel’s Kevin Feige on TV Shows

ABC opened the door for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand into the realm of serialized television with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and, while Disney has debuted its own streaming service with Disney+, ABC president Karey Burke confirmed at an event for the Television Critics Association that she has been in talks with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to potentially develop new series for the network. Burke admitted that those talks were in very early stages, as Marvel is currently focused on delivering content on Disney+, but that she looks forward to potentially working with Feige in the future on a Marvel series.

Characters from the Marvel universe are no stranger to serialized storytelling, though it was Agents of SHIELD‘s debut in 2013 that helped revolutionize the franchise, as it served as an expansion of the events that had unfolded in films, creating a sprawling, unified world of storytelling. As compared to Warner Bros. and the world of DC Comics, in which both movies and TV series existed in different realities, the MCU could reference events that unfolded across multiple titles.

Following the debut of Agents of SHIELD, the world of Marvel TV began to expand exponentially, as Netflix delivered series based on Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, while ABC offered two seasons of Marvel’s Agent Carter, in addition to Freeform developing Cloak and Dagger and Hulu creating Runaways.

Beginning in 2018, the landscape of Marvel TV began to dwindle, with Netflix opting not to renew any of their series, with last year confirming the ends of Cloak and Dagger and Runaways. Luckily, the development of Disney+ meant that Marvel could develop all-new series that were entirely within their control, which have been billed more as event series as opposed to sprawling, annual adventures.

The current slate of Disney+ Marvel TV series consists of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and the animated What If…? With all of these series featuring stars from the live-action universe reprising their roles, the expectations are high for these series, all while Feige also continues to develop a slate of theatrical adventures for the MCU, making him an extremely busy filmmaker. Additionally, Lucasfilm has tapped Feige to produce an unannounced Star Wars film, adding more responsibilities to his plate.

