Marvel Fan Posts Inspirational Weight Loss Journey to Become Superior Spider-Man

Superheroes may be most associated with crimefighting, justice, and protecting the innocent, but they are also inspirational figures — both in their fictional worlds and the real world as well.

For one Marvel fan, Spider-Man inspired him to change his life for the better by getting in shape just in time to dress as the iconic character for Halloween. Reddit user “UrFriendlySpider-Man” recently posted a photo collage documenting his fitness transformation and it’s a pretty impressive one. Check it out below.

As you can see, over the course of the year the user went from “Spider-Mush” to Spider-Man, complete with choice of the Superior Spider-Man costume. He went on to jokingly explain in the comments he went “from looking like Otto to Peter without stealing someone else’s body” and noted that 2018 has been a good year for him, hence his specific costume choice. He also noted further down that he’s not quite done with the costume. When another user teased him that he didn’t have quite enough arms to be Superior Spider-Man, he noted that more were coming thanks to 3D printer technology.

Of course, “UrFriendlySpider-Man” is taking his own transformation and, in true hero style, using it to inspire others. After getting multiple comments and messages from other Reddit users asking him how he pulled off his transformation — including form those wanting to suit up as their own favorite heroes next year — he even took the time to explain how he did it.

It also turns out that it’s not just fans who have to put in some work to transform themselves into Spider-Man. Actor Tom Holland also had to do things a little differently to suit up as the webslinger while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home. As he shared on Instagram back in July, he tried a dehydration technique to help him look better in the suit, though Holland did caption his video message with a note that he couldn’t recommend the technique.

“Trying this new dehydration thing…it’s not going all that well,” Holland wrote. “Today was day two and it will be my last day on this dehydration adventure. I thought I might add… this is really bad for you so don’t try it at home, hahah.”

