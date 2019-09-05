Marvel Teases Major Death This Year

Marvel Comics just released an Incoming teaser foreshadowing a death coming later this year. The image features Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel, and some other surrounding a body in the morgue. It is unclear at the time of writing if the person under the sheet is a hero or someone close to all of the people standing around in the morgue, but fans will find out more details soon.

This death will have a lasting effect on the Fantastic Four and potentially the Avengers going forward. Seeing as how the teaser includes the date December 26, 2019, more information would seem to be coming down the pipe in the coming weeks to help bring some more context to this shocking development. Solicitations release later this month and that is when readers will know just what is waiting for them this winter.

Carefully placed text at the bottom of the image asks, “Can you solve the puzzle before the heroes of the Marvel Universe?” The wording makes it seem like this murder will reach other corners of the Marvel roster in addition to the people immediately next to this table.

It’s unclear who could be laying under the sheet, but it seems that whoever it is, their death will have an impact on the Fantastic Four and potentially the Avengers. This latest teaser comes off the heels of a similar promotional image featuring a silhouetted figure holding a sword. That teaser also pointed towards Incoming as a cosmic event that would change the Marvel Universe. Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort were excited to discuss some of the details around D23.

Fans might want to keep an eye on Marvel’s upcoming Annihilation: Scourge storyline, which is also set to release this December after a one-shot tees everything off in November. Incoming will roll out to comic stores during the final month of the year, and the full description Marvel released can be found below.

“Today at the D23 Expo, Marvel Comics Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort revealed the comic book one-shot that will shape the future of Marvel Comics into 2020 and beyond. From a single moment in the pages of the Dark Phoenix Saga to the events of Marvel Comics of today.”