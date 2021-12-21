Marvel Teases a Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man Fight

The Beyond era of Amazing Spider-Man comes to a close next year, as Marvel Comics teases a Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man throwdown. Ben Reilly has taken Peter Parker’s place as the main Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, teaming with the Beyond Corporation. Ben’s adventures have made him cross paths with the Daughters of the Dragon (Misty Knight and Colleen Wing), Morbius, Doctor Octopus, Lizard, and Miles Morales, all while Peter recuperates from a hospital bed. It appears Peter will make a full recovery and look to reclaim the Spider-Man mantle in March in a set of stories from creators Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Sara Pichelli, Luigi Zagaria, and Chris Allen.

The solicitations for March’s Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man issues tease new secrets behind the Beyond corporation, the addition of Queen Goblin to Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, and that fight between Peter Parker and his clone Ben Reilly for the future of Spider-Man. The cover to Amazing Spider-Man #93 by artist Patrick Gleason features the unforgettable showdown Spidey fans will be talking about. Ben, in his new Beyond-furnished Spider-Man costume, is on top of Peter’s body as they plummet to the ground. Ben also has his hands around Peter’s throat, showing that he means business. What could cause such a rift between the Spider-Men remains to be seen, though it could have something to do with Ben being at fault for Peter almost dying in an attack from the U-Foes, resulting in Ben replacing Peter as Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man #91 appears to tease a multiversal story focusing on a Door Z. Ben Reilly is in search of Miles Morales — who we find out is lost in the multiverse — and the person behind the mysterious Door Z could destroy the whole city; the follow-up in Amazing Spider-Man #92 will reveal what really happened to the Lizard; a special one-shot in Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY will feature a crucial chapter in Monica Rambeau’s story; Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 finds Miles and his clone Shift lost in the multiverse thanks to the Infinity Stone-powered Assessor, with the issue’s cover showing the Ultimate Universe, Marvel Zombies, and Ghost-Spider; and Amazing Spider-Man #93 closes out the web-slinger’s Beyond era.

You can checkout the covers and solicitations to these issues below

Amazing Spider-Man #91

On Sale 3/2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door’s resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z’s might just destroy the whole city!

Amazing Spider-Man #92

On Sale 3/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Discover what really happened to the Lizard. And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around?

Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY

On Sale 3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

Written by SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

An essential chapter for Monica Rambeau

Amazing Spider-Man #93

On Sale 3/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason close out this hit run with an unforgettable showdown. And you may surprise yourself with who you’re rooting for…

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

On Sale 3/30

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Miles and Shift are lost in the multiverse, and thanks to the Assessor—it could be a one-way trip!