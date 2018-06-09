‘The Avengers’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Coming This Summer to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron will debut on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format alongside Avengers: Infinity War on August 14, as revealed by a Canadian catalogue UPC.

Australian store Sanity also lists both films reaching the format mid-August, and both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron are now available for pre-order in the Ultra HD format on digital retailer Vudu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release coincides with the already confirmed disc release date of Avengers: Infinity War, hitting store shelves August 14. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment is expected to officially announce the Ultra HD remasters of the first two Avengers films ahead of their release.

Disney released their first-ever 4K disc, Marvel Studios‘ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, last August. The studio then debuted two other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments — Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther — on the premium format this past March and May, respectively.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment brought Spider-Man: Homecoming to the format in October and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment gave The Incredible Hulk similar treatment in April, signifying an increasing presence for the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe on the relatively new format, which boasts content in 3840 x 2160 pixels compared to the 1920 x 1080 pixels capability of standard Blu-ray discs.

UHD discs often feature High Dynamic Range, or HDR, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors — making the format the go-to pick for home theater enthusiasts and movie collectors.

The Avengers brought in over $1.5 billion in 2012, marking the first time the then-newly minted studio cracked $1 billion. Earth’s mightiest heroes brought in another $1.4 billion for Marvel Studios in 2015 with its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Both films remain in the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time in 6th and 8th place, respectively.

Avengers: Infinity War established itself as the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time after its late April release to go on to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with a still-growing $1.9 billion worldwide.

Marvel next releases Ant-Man and the Wasp to theaters July 6.