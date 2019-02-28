Marvel Adds Thor to the Avengers Jacket Lineup

The fourth limited edition jacket in Marvel’s Avengers lineup has been revealed, and its design is inspired by Thor! If we’re honest, it’s our favorite design in the series thus far. Features include stitching that matches Thor’s armor on the front, a Mjolnir logo on the back, zipped pockets, and red accents on the shoulders for a pop of color. This jacket even comes with a hood, which is a first for the series.

The Thor jacket is a Merchoid exclusive that you can pre-order right here in sizes S to XXXL for $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. Only 1,963 of these jackets will be produced (in honor of the 1963 debut of the Avengers comic), so reserve one in your size while you can.

As noted, the Thor jacket has been our favorite reveal in the Avengers hoodie lineup so far, but this Captain America design comes in at a close second. It features subtle nods to Captain America’s iconic suit including a chest star stitched on the front, his shield stitched on the back, and maroon shading on the arms and shield that add just the barest hint of color.

The Captain America jacket is available to pre-order right here in sizes S to XXXL for $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. Like the Thor version, the Cap jacket is a limited edition of 1,963. Other jackets in the lineup include Spider-Man / Iron Spider and Black Panther, which you can pre-order here. Keep tabs on that link because more new merch tagged to Avengers: Endgame should be released there in the coming days.

On a related note, Marvel recently unveiled an awesome hoodie that looks like it was designed by Tony Stark himself. It features multiple panels, meshes, and textures with a slick black, blue, and gray color scheme.

The new Avengers hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with free shipping slated for May. That seems like a bargain for a hoodie of this quality, so reserve one in your size (S to XXL) while you can. Quantities appear to be very limited.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

