Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop Lineup Adds An Exclusive Ravager Thor

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop reveals continue with Ravager Thor! The Pop features the MCU's God of Thunder rocking his jeans, Yggdrasil t-shirt, and the Stombreaker axe. This particular Funko Pop is an exclusive, so the only place you can get it is here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). You can also pick up Ravager Thor as a Marvel Legends figure here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

The first Funko Pops from the Thor: Love and Thunder wave launched back in April, and Russel Crowe's Zeus was added to the collection earlier this month. Pre-orders for that figure are also available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $11.99. The original Funko Pop figures included Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Gorr, Miek, Korg, and the Thor on Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop Ride in the common lineup alongside a collection of Pop Keychains. Again, pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. You can also pre-order them here on Amazon. As for exclusives, you can find them in the list below.

If you want to see what the critics are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder, you can check out a roundup right here. ComicBook's own Jenna Anderson stresses that Love and Thunder swings for the fences, but not every hit is a home run:

"Love and Thunder wholeheartedly works to subvert those expectations at essentially every single turn, and it becomes a more compelling, if slightly more disheveled, film because of it. At its best, Thor: Love and Thunder is unabashedly big-hearted and gleefully outrageous – even if it occasionally gets crushed by the execution of its own ambitions."

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters now.