Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Series on Hold at Hulu After Showrunner Dismissed

The future of Marvel Television continues through rocky waters as one of the future series for Hulu‘s animated franchise of Offenders has since faced troubled production, all coming after Kevin Feige’s creative takeover and executive Jeph Loeb’s departure. According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, the animated series Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show has suffered major setbacks that includes entire scripts being tossed out while the show runner Erica Rivinoja and the entire writing team have been dismissed. It remains to be seen what will happened with the series, as multiple scripts have been completed before the show was put on pause.

According to the report, both Hulu and Marvel have declined to comment but sources say that they remain committed to making Tigra & Dazzler despite the setback.

The series was set to be a part of a new slate of mature-themed animated series from Marvel Television that included Howard the Duck, MODOK, and Hit-Monkey, with all of the characters coming together in a crossover event called Marvel’s The Offenders. This was obviously meant to mimic that made Marvel Television a powerhouse on Netflix with their Defenders lineup of mature superhero shows.

However, with the major setback to Tigra & Dazzler and the creative overhaul behind the scenes at Marvel, we likely won’t understand the full fallout of this decision for some time. This is but the latest major stumble for Marvel Television in recent history, which has seen the cancellation of every Netflix series despite popularity, the cancellations of shows such as Cloak & Dagger, the animated Deadpool series, New Warriors, and Ghost Rider — some of which were in different stages of production and never saw the light of day — while shows such as Runaways and Agents of SHIELD are set to release their final episodes.

While Howard the Duck, Hit-Monkey, and MODOK are seemingly still on track for release in the coming years and Marvel TV in the midst of production on Helstrom, it’s unclear what the future holds for this branch of the company. Marvel Studios has encroached on their territory as they produce serialized shows for Disney+ that will be firmly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now producer Kevin Feige has been handed the creative reigns for every aspect of Marvel.

Will Hulu’s plans for multiple animated series actually pan out? Or is this the beginning of the end for The Offenders before they can even get their food out the door.