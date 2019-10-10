Marvel Toy Hilariously Misspells Thanos’ Name

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means Marvel fans will have plenty of new merchandise to choose from. From action figures to POPs and paintings to electronics, there’s going to be something for any and every Marvel fan. That will certainly include plenty of toys, and some are already hitting stores. One particular toy came under scrutiny thanks to an eagle-eyed Reddit user, who came upon a toy that didn’t make it out of production without a rather hilarious error. As you can see in the image below, the toy features a banner with who is included in the assortment, and those looking for Thanos figures in the set will instead find 12 pcs of Thonas.

Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Hulk will be facing down the supervillain of Thonas evidently, and fans in the comments had quite a bit of fun with the misspelling. It’s not the end of the world of course, though it is quite funny. As for the toy itself, it appears to be a collection of mini hero figures, similar to the set they did for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but it’s hard to make sure with the close crop of the image.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Thanos, you can see the big bad throw down with the Avengers and the rest of the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, and you can find the home video special features below.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is on Digital Platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD now.