Marvel TV and Marvel Animation Announce Comic-Con Schedules

While Marvel studios may be staying home during San Diego Comic-Con this year, the comic company’s TV and animation divisions will be out in full force.

Today, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation released all of their plans for SDCC next month, which include several panels, autograph signings, and a fun Cloak & Dagger fan activation over at Petco Park.

In addition to Cloak & Dagger, shows like Marvel Rising, The Gifted, Iron Fist, and Legion will all be in attendance, hosting panels for fans to get the scoop on what’s coming up in the newest seasons of Marvel TV.

Take a look below at all of the different panels that Marvel just announced for this year’s Comic-Con!

Marvel Animation Presents: Marvel Rising

Thursday, July 19 at 3:15 in Room 6DE

Marvel Rising brings together the next generation of Marvel Super Heroes for the next generation of Marvel fans. This is your chance to be among the first to see a sneak peek of this group of powered teens and their adventures that are full of heart, action, comedy, and powerful messages for every kind of Marvel fan. Join our Quake Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nashville), our Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us, Silicon Valley), our Ms. Marvel Kathreen Khavari (Big Little Lies, Marvel’s Avengers), our Patriot Kamil McFadden (K.C. Undercover, Grown Ups 2), Mairghread Scott (Writer, Marvel Rising), Cort Lane (SVP, Animation and Family Entertainment), Marsha Griffin (VP, Animation Current Series and Development), and Sana Amanat (VP, Content and Character Development) as well as additional surprise guests for an action-packed panel that will showcase the first look of the animated shorts, special announcements, and so much more.

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Thursday, July 19 at 6 pm in Ballroom 20

Be among the first to get the exclusive inside scoop on what’s in-store for season two of Marvel’s Iron Fist as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of lower NYC. Join Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb, and surprise guests in what is sure to be a high-octane panel you don’t want to miss!

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Friday, July 20 at 5:45 in Ballroom 20

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the super hero genre, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Don’t miss this action-packed panel featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, along with a special look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don’t forget to tune-in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform.

The Gifted

Saturday, July 21 at 2:30 pm in Ballroom 20

(EXTENDED SEASON 2 SNEAK PEEK)- From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of The Gifted picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Join executive producers Matt Nix and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb along with stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels for an exclusive first-look at the upcoming second season; returning Tuesdays this Fall on FOX.

Marvel Animation Presents

Sunday, July 22 at 1:30 pm in Room 6A

Marvel Animation returns for the always action-packed, news-breaking panel where you’ll get eyefuls of never-before-seen information and sneak peeks… plus…as always…some surprise guests that’ll reveal waaay too much! GET THERE! You’ll also have a chance to meet the stars of your favorite Marvel Animation series at signing events at the Marvel booth (#2329) throughout the weekend.

Legion

Sunday, July 22 at 2:15 pm in Hall H

Legion is the story of David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people, David learned to accept his true self and set out to defeat The Shadow King, who was on a path to attaining infinite and world-ending power. In season two, a series of mind-bending twists and turns called into question who is the hero, and who is the villain. Legion is based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz. Join Executive Producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, along with co-EP, Nathaniel Halpern, plus cast members for a conversation on what to look forward to from Season 3.