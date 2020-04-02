8 Marvel Television Pops Fans Still Need

The Defenders will debut on Netflix later this week, further expanding the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But even with an expanding number of characters appearing on Marvel’s various television properties, not a lot of those characters have been made into Funko‘s famous Pop figures.

With the established Marvel shows on both Netflix and ABC only earning a handful of Funko Pops, we thought we’d break down some of the other characters that deserve their own adorable bobble-headed figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Click through to the next slide to see if your favorite character made the list.

Iron Fist

This feels like one of the most obvious ones, seeing as he is the only member of The Defenders to not have his own Pop figure yet.

While several comic-inspired Pops of Iron Fist have been made, they vary pretty drastically from the Danny Rand that Finn Jones plays onscreen. So for those who would like to fully have a set of Netflix’s version of the team, it feels like an essential.

The only thing possibly standing in the way of a Danny Rand Pop getting made is that the MCU’s version doesn’t really have a recognizable costume yet. Granted, that hasn’t stopped his fellow team-mates Jessica Jones and Luke Cage from getting Pops, but it’s a good reason why Danny’s Pop figure might require a bit of a wait. But judging by Jones’ recent comments, that wait could get shorter very, very soon once Defenders officially debuts.

Daughters of the Dragon 2-Pack

Speaking of Iron Fist, Netflix is set to unite a duo that would be perfect for Funko’s multi-packs of Pop figures.

The live-action team-up between Misty Knight (Simmone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) has been anticipated by many for quite a while. And after the pair will cross paths in Defenders, the Daughters of the Dragon are set to come to fruition in Iron Fist season two.

With that in mind, Funko has an awesome opportunity to bring the two to life in Pop form – and create a pretty awesome collectors’ item for fans.

Fitzsimmons 2-Pack

Another Marvel Television duo that would translate perfectly into Funko’s 2-Packs is none other than Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Fitzsimmons.

The pair of Leopold Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) have earned a special place in many fans’ hearts since debuting in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s first season. While the two’s relationship has had its ups and downs over the subsequent series, they still make quite a noteworthy duo – one that would translate perfectly into Pop form.

And with Funko getting more and more precise with their Pop sculpting skills over the years, the Fitz and Simmons Pops would truly be able to emulate their onscreen counterparts. Just imagine the pair armed with tiny versions of their favorite technical equipment – and maybe Fitz holding a certain sandwich with pesto aeoli.

Mockingbird

Another Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. standout who would translate to Funko Pop form pretty well is Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird (Adrianne Palicki).

The skilled agent made a splash when she debuted in S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s second season, and quickly became a core member of the show’s ensemble. She even developed enough of a fan-following to warrant her own – albeit ill-fated – spinoff Marvel’s Most Wanted.

While the MCU doesn’t appear to have any immediate plans for Bobbi, that certainly couldn’t stop Funko from creating her Pop counterpart. It would also please plenty of fans of Mockingbird’s comic appearances, as she has yet to earn a comic-inspired Pop as well.

Ghost Rider

But perhaps no Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s character warrants a Pop quite like Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna). The live-action introduction of the character took the show – and much of the Marvel fandom – by storm last year. And while, as previously mentioned, S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Pop line is pretty small, there’s no reason why Robbie couldn’t be added to it.

While Funko has already made a handful of Ghost Rider products, they were inspired by the comic renditions of the first character to hold the mantle – Johnny Blaze. But applying the same philosophy to Robbie could create a whole slew of new products, including Pop and Dorbz Rides featuring Robbie in his iconic car.

In addition, Robbie’s costume on S.H.I.E.L.D. mirrors his comic counterpart pretty perfectly, creating an opportunity to make a collectors item for Marvel fans who don’t watch the show.

Peggy Carter in The Gold Dress

While Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) earned her own Funko Pop a few years back, the Agent Carter series has an aesthetic worthy of many more.

One outfit from the tragically short-lived ABC series that could we could easily see in Pop form is Peggy’s gold dress. The outfit – and the pilot episode sequence it was featured in – quickly became a fan-favorite.

While the Pop wouldn’t necessarily be super recognizable to casual shoppers, it would be a must-have for superfans of the show. Considering Funko’s love for specific variants of popular characters, this is one we could easily see as a must-have.

Trish Walker

Going back to the Netflix corner of the MCU, there’s another blonde fan-favorite character who deserves her own Funko Pop – Trish ‘Patsy’ Walker (Rachael Taylor).

While Trish has yet to fully embody her comic alter-ego of Hellcat, she proved to be a bonafide badass – with an envy-inducing wardrobe – in Jessica Jones‘ first season. And depending on the direction that season two of Jessica Jones goes into, Trish could easily adopt her own sort of vigilante costume – one that would be perfect to see in Pop form.

Claire Temple

And finally, perhaps no character has had quite an effect on Netflix’s side of the MCU than Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) – which definitely warrants a Funko Pop of her.

The character rose from a scene stealer in Daredevil season one to an instrumental part of the entire Netflix-verse, appearing on every single one of the pre-Defenders shows in some capacity.

With that in mind, which version of Claire would the Funko Pop emulate? Would she be wearing her scrubs, like in Daredevil and Jessica Jones, or in plain clothes, like in much of Luke Cage? That would be Funko’s decision to make, but we have a feeling we’d buy whatever option they end up making.