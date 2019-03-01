Kevin Feige Promises Disney+ Shows Are Directly Connected to Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel shows headed to the Disney+ streaming service will be entirely connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel Studios will be behind the production of each.

As Disney gears up to launch its Disney+ streaming service, a Loki series is on the way, with several others being rumored. Loki will star Tomi Hiddleston, the same actor who has played the part in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Thor, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War. Unlike the Netflix shows featuring characters like Daredevil, the Punisher, and Jessica Jones, the Disney+ shows will directly connect to the larger universe.

These will be Marvel Studios productions,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. “They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU.”

It’s a perfect description, given the rumored details of Hiddleston’s Loki series exploring different time periods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it follows the God of Mischief. A report from the Hollywood Reporter indicated that Loki will take place throughout human history. “Sources say the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events,” THR stated in the report.

As for when the official details of the Loki series or other shows heading to Disney+ will be announced, it will likely come around the time of San Diego Comic Con as Feige admits the secrets will be kept until after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters.

“As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige said in the same interview.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Avengers: Endgame is set for release on April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow on July 5th.