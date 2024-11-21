Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Phase Two: Ultimate Wolverine, Luke Cage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy

Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe. After the Reed Richards of Earth-1610 used time travel to remake the world as the Maker — one where the Fantastic Four never existed and the superheroes of Earth-6160 were neutralized before they could gain their powers — a teenage Tony Stark started recruiting the Ultimates Network, a superhero resistance to oppose the Maker’s Council that rules the world from the shadows.

As the Ultimate Universe enters its second year, Marvel Comics is previewing upcoming issues of Ultimates, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and the new series Ultimate Wolverine. From writer Chris Condon (Image’s That Texas Blood) and artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Moon Knight), Ultimate Wolverine spins out of December’s Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the one-shot finale to the first year of the new Ultimate line that also introduces Ultimate Nick Fury.



In 2025, T’Challa teams up with the mysterious Sorcerer Supreme, Spider-Man and the Green Goblin battle the Sinister Six’s Kraven the Hunter, the Maker’s Council unleashes the Winter Soldier, and the Ultimates recruit new members: the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy and Ultimate Luke Cage.

The new Ultimates — Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thor, Sif, Hawkeye (Charli Ramsey), She-Hulk (Lejori Joena Zakaria), America Chavez, Giant-Man (Hank Pym), the Wasp (Janet van Dyne), the Human Torch (Jim Hammond), and Doom (Reed Richards of Earth-6160) — assembled for the first time in November’s Ultimates #6. That issue saw the network of heroes seek to liberate the dozen super-powered prisoners being held in a Damage Control black site by the Maker’s Council before the Maker’s return 12 months from now.



But the Ultimates were magically transported to the Immortal City of K’un-Lun, one of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven ruled by the Hulk — a member of the Maker’s Council, the gray-skinned World-Breaker, and Strongest One There Is. There the Ultimates battled the Immortal Weapons of Hulk, nuclear-powered martial arts monsters who deftly defeated the heroes. Doom rescued the Ultimates, but not before Hulk smashed puny Stark, killing him. But as Iron Lad said in Ultimates #1: “We have a time machine. We can fix it.”



As it happens, Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s Ultimate Invasion saw the Maker use the Immortus Engine to travel to the future of Earth-6160, where he encountered Kang (in an Iron Man-like armor) whose identity was mysteriously unrevealed. A look at Ultimates #9 shows an imprisoned Cage holding an orb like the one Stark gifted to Peter Parker to turn him into Spider-Man — 20 years after the married father of two was supposed to be bitten by the radioactive spider.

Ultimate Marvel Universe Year Two

Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER’S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker’s Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren’t the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

On sale: Dec. 11, 2024

The Ultimates #8

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY! America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

On sale: Jan. 1, 2025

Ultimate Wolverine #1

THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

Ultimate Spider-Man #13

KRAVEN’S MOST DANGEROUS GAME! The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto’s love letter to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”!

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

The Ultimates #9

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK! Stormbreaker and innovative artist Chris Allen joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn’t the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker’s Council from behind bars!

On sale: Feb. 5, 2025

Ultimate Spider-Man #14

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during Kraven’s Hunt in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the hunter into the hunted! But are they still prey in someone else’s game?



On sale: Feb. 12, 2025

Ultimate Black Panther #13

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker’s Council forced to regroup, T’Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Ultimate Wolverine #2

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red, and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Ultimate X-Men #12

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING! Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

On sale: Feb. 26, 2025

