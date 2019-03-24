Marvel Announces New ‘Valkyrie’ Series

Marvel is set to give Valkyrie the spotlight in a new series. Editor-in-chief CB Cebulski announced at C2E2 that Valkryie will star in her own series following the War of the Realms event. The series will be co-written by Jason Aaron, writer of Thor and War of the Realms, with Al Ewing, writer of Immortal Hulk. Aaron teased that Valkyrie will have a significant role to play in War of the Realms, setting up the new ongoing series. Valkyrie will bring Aaron’s long run writing Marvel’s Thor titles to a close. Marvel did not reveal the artist for the series. It also did not provide specifics about the plot of the series.

Valkyrie is Brunnhilde, a former Asgardian shieldmaiden chosen by Odin to lead the Valkyrior, the warrior-goddesses responsible for guiding worthy souls to the halls of Valhalla. Valkyrie has been a member of the Avengers and the Defenders. Most recently, she was chosen by Kid Loki and Angela to be a member of the Asgardians of the Galaxy.

War of the Realms is written by Aaron, drawn by Russell Dauterman, and colored by Matthew Wilson. The events leading to War of the Realms have been in motion for years throughout Aaron’s runs writing Thor: God of Thunder, The Mighty Thor, The Unworthy Thor, and Thor. The event will star all of Marvel’s top heroes, including Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. The event involves Malekith the Accursed who, after waging war on the other realms of the World Tree, makes Midgard his next target.

“I have been building towards War of the Realms for the entire duration of my Thor run. So we’re talking six years and 80-something issues and counting,” Aaron teased when the event was announced. “This is a war that covers the entire globe and involves the biggest heroes of the Marvel Universe, as you can see in this amazing promo piece by my Mighty Thor collaborators, Russell Dauterman and Matthew Wilson, who I’m so thrilled to be working with again on War of the Realms.

“Even though this story involves a lot of moving pieces and elements from the Thor comics and the Avengers comics,” editor Wil Moss says, “it’s something that everyone can just dive into…The War of the Realms is literally the war for everything so all of the players of the Marvel universe have to get involved. You can’t see our characters all get together anywhere else but big, cool stories like this.”

Are you excited about the new Valkyrie series? Let us know in the comments. War of the Realms begins in April.

