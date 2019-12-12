Marvel Reveals First Look At Final Venom Story

Marvel brought an absolute truckload of symbiote action this year with Absolute Carnage, and the end of that event made readers question what was next for Eddie Brock and Venom. Now, Marvel has revealed the first look at Venom: The End, and the company is calling this the “final” Venom story. (It would be a good time to admit that this is not related to the giant cliffhanger at the end of Absolute Carnage.) The alien creature that bonded with Brock all those years ago has been put into just about every situation imaginable. That includes a flying duel with Carnage on the brink of being a literal god and trying to subdue him. But, Marvel is going the extra mile to tell fans about the entire existence of the symbiote and how the creature ends up as the last line of defense for life across the universe. But, that isn’t the only version of a story like this coming from Marvel’s offices next year. January 2020 is also bringing six other one-shots that show what happened to Captain America, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, and Miles Morales. Donny Cates told WhatCulture how much he loved working on the character during Absolute Carnage and that momentum is carrying forward into The END.

“It’s real weird, I never imagined in a million years that people would be this excited about Venom,” Cates began. “Because I grew up being this excited about Venom my entire life. I guess the coolest thing for me and Ryan [Stegman] is that we hear constantly, people saying that they didn’t grow up reading Venom. Maybe they weren’t a fan of the character or just maybe they couldn’t get into it and they found our run and like become fans of the character.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cates continued, “That just means so much to both Ryan and I. We were both big Venom fans forever. So yeah, it’s crazy man and writing an event is a lot of work.”

Here’s Marvel’s synopsis for Venom: The END #1:

VENOM: THE END #1

Writer: ADAM WARREN

Artist: CHAMBA

THE FINAL VENOM STORY!

The alien symbiote who bonded with Eddie Brock has been through a lot… but not nearly as much as he has coming. In a tail that literally spans over a trillion years, Venom travels the length of space and time as the last defender of life in the universe!

Venom: The End #1 will land at comic book stores on January 15, 2020.