Marvel Brings Back a Deadly Villain to Face Jane Foster

In War of the Realms, the Asgardian Valkyries fell in battle. After wielding the Mjolnir of another world to become Thor again for a short time, Jane Foster became the last of the Valkyrie. She’s also a different breed of Valkyrie. That seems to have attracted the attention of some of the deadliest villains in the Marvel Universe. She’s already battled Bullseye. The latest issue in Jane’s solo series reveals another vicious Marvel villain now has his eyes on the last Valkyrie. SPOILERS for Valkyrie: Jane Foster #3 by Jason Aaron, Al Ewing, CAFU, Cian Tormey, Frazer Irving, and Ramonk K. Perez follow.

When the War of the Realms came to Midgard, it brought magical weapons with it. Many of those weapons remain on Earth now that the war is over. Some of Earth’s villains are keen to get their hands on those powerful artifacts.

One such weapon is Dragonfang, the sword wielded by Brunnhilde, the now-dead leader of the valkyries. Jane, feeling it was her duty, searched for the sword. It fell into the hands of the villain Bullseye first. Jane stopped Bullseye, but not before the assassin stabbed Heimdall through the chest. The Asgardian sentry died and Jane chose to destroy Dragonfang so that it could never slay another god again.

But another villain is waiting in the wings, watching as all this transpires. He says to himself that Bullseye failed in his mission to kill Valkyrie. But with the death of the all-seeing Heimdall, the Grim Reaper feels now is the perfect time for him to strike.

Grim Reaper is Eric Williams, Wonder Man’s brother and the founder of the Lethal Legion. He’s died on several occasions in the comics, most recently in the first issue of Vision in 2015. He returned during the Doctor Strange: Damnation event in 2018 when Doctor Strange brought hell to Las Vegas. Grim Reaper hasn’t been active since then until now.

Why Grim Reaper is targeting Valkyrie is unknown. It could be that his many brushes with death, and his own persona, have fixated him on a hero tasked with shepherding the fallen into the afterlife. That he still wears a costume damaged from his most recent fatal encounter further suggests this could be the case.

What do you think of the Grim Reaper’s return? Let us know in the comments. Valkyrie: Jane Foster #3 is on sale now.

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #3

JUL190999

(W) Jason Aaron, Al Ewing (A) CAFU, Cian Tormey, Frazer Irving, Ramon K. Perez (CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

VALKYRIE TAKES A BELOVED FRIEND ON THE JOURNEY OF THEIR AFTERLIFE!

When a longstanding Marvel character dies at the hands of Bullseye, Jane Foster must accept her new role and carry them to the world beyond. But she is not the Valkyrie of the past – nor is Bullseye’s victim any ordinary hero. Valhalla is only one hall of the dead. The multiversal afterlife awaits.

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 18, 2019

SRP: $3.99