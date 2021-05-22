✖

Stephen Lang and Susan Sarandon will be parts of the dystopian future Marvel Universe of Marvel's Wastelanders. Marvel revealed the casting during the Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord cast town hall. Lang will play the lead role of Clint Barton in Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye, which will debut soon after the end of Marvel's Wastelander's: Old Man Star-Lord. Sarandon will play Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Wastelanders: Grey Widow. Marvel did not reveal a release date for that series, which follows the former Avenger known as Black Widow in the Wasteland. Marvel released the trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye, the first scripted podcast release coming from Marvel's partnership with Sirius XM, earlier this week. Here's the synopsis for the series:

"In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill (Timothy Busfield) and Rocket (Chris Elliott) a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world's Super Villains seized control. The former Guardians are accompanied by a Rigellian Recorder, affectionately dubbed "Cora", who documents their mission to find the Black Vortex—an ancient relic reported to yield cosmic powers—before guillotine collars bestowed upon them by The Collector snap their necks.

"In the barren, desolate Wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath, Emma Frost (Vanessa Williams), outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals (Danny Glover), and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?"

The town hall included a Q&A session. When asked to describe his character, Peter Quill of the Wasteland, Busfield said, "He's a grifter. He's a conman. He's a thief. He has no Super Powers besides audacity. He's a kid of the '80s and he never grows up... It's fun playing that guy, he just doesn't have a lot of respect or rules or anything, he's just that really fun kind of troublemaker."

As for his relationship with fellow Guardian of the Galaxy Rocket, Busfield said, "They go at it. They have a really good time going at it, and when they have to bare down and do work they bare down and do it... Quill's lost his step, and Rocket lets him know it."

Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord debuts on SiriusXM and other platforms on June 1st.

Cover photo by Bruce Glikas/Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty Images