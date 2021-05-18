Marvel Releases First Trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders Series

✖

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM today released a new trailer announcing the launch of their first original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord. The first two episodes of Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord will debut on Tuesday, June 1st on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and other major podcast distribution platforms. The remaining installments of the 10-episode series will be released weekly, comprising the first season of Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders podcast saga. Future seasons of the Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series will focus on other Marvel heroes including Old Man Wolverine, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord stars Timothy Busfield (The West Wing, For Life) as Star-Lord, Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek, Eagleheart) as Rocket, and Nadine Malouf (High Fidelity, The Looming Tower) as Cora. The series will also feature Patrick Page (Hadestown, upcoming The Gilded Age) as Kraven the Hunter, with Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Emma Frost and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple) as Red.

According to the podcast's synopsis, "In a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe, the Villains have finally won and Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter."

Stephen Wacker, Vice President and Head of Content, Marvel New Media, says in a press release, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is a story that throws you right into the action, antics – and danger – that fans of Star-Lord and Rocket know to expect, and the writers, cast and crew did not hold back. We couldn’t be prouder of how this story came together. This series is just the first chapter of our larger Marvel’s Wastelanders plans with SiriusXM, and Peter Quill’s story is only the tip of the iceberg for our new Marvel Audio Universe. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you all.”

The series is produced in association with Wave Runner Studios and written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (Homecoming, Passenger List). The series is produced by Jenny Radelet Mast from Wave Runner Studios and executive produced by Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Daniel Fink, Sarah Amos, Stephen Wacker, Ellie Pyle, and Jill DuBoff from Marvel.

Also, cast in the series are actors Eric T. Miller, Elizabeth Francis, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marylouise Burke, Blake Stadnik, Dylan Baker, and Aasif Mandvi.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord debuts on SiriusXM and other platforms on June 1st.