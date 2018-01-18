Marvel Trailer Invites You To Wedding Of The Century

Marvel finally pulled back the curtain on the wedding of the century, and now you are cordially invited.

Marvel has issued you a personal invite to the Marvel extravaganze via their Wedding of the Century trailer. That wedding will feature fan-favorite couple Kitty Pryde and Colossus, bring their long-running romance to the next stage.

The trailer features some lovely art from J. Scott Campbell sowing the pair fighting side by side in their X-Men costumes, which is quickly followed by another piece showing Pryde in her stunning wedding dress and Colossus looking quite dapper in his grey tux as well.

Coupled with the spirited soundtrack, it is easy to get lost in the upcoming festivities, but Marvel quickly reminds you that these are the X-Men after all, and typically things don’t go as planned. At the end of the trailer the music cuts and the words “What could possibly go wrong?” flash on the screen.

Well, let’s put that to the test, shall we? Perhaps it is nothing more than not allowing for enough shrimp hors-d’oeuvres, or maybe Old Man Logan caught his claw on Pryde’s dress?

On the other hand, that’s not really the X-Men’s luck with these things, so expect the Brood to invade the ceremony and steal all the cake or something. Yeah, that sounds like a much safer bet.

You can view the trailer in the video above.

The big wedding originated in X-Men Gold #20. Colossus previously mentioned marriage early in the series, but after a harrowing experience on a dangerous planet, Kitty decides to waste no further time and asks Colossus to marry her.

His answer isn’t revealed in the issue, but given the Wedding of the Century campaign, it’s safe to say he says yes.

X-Men Gold #30 is written by Marc Guggenheim with art by Paulo Siqueira and will hit comic shops this June.

X-Men Gold #20 is written by Marc Guggenheim with art by Lan Medina, and you can find the official description below.

“THE NEGATIVE ZONE WAR Part 5! The X-Men’s victory against the might of Scythian has come at a cost…which might kill them all! How can the X-Men survive on a barren planet? You DO NOT want to miss the status quo-altering final page!”

X-Men Gold #20 is in comic shops now.