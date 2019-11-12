First Marvel’s What If… Captain Carter Footage Revealed

The Disney+ Streaming Service has now launched. Along with the many highly-anticipated Tv series and movies that arrive with the service, there’s a nice little preview of what’s coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+ starting next year. Of those series (which include Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki) the most dark horse title in the slate is no doubt What If…?, an animated adaptation of classic Marvel Comics anthology series. Well, thanks to Disney+’s Marvel Expanding the Universe special, we’re getting first looks at What If…? and they look pretty spectacular.

Here’s a an exciting little visual from Marvel’s What If…? – a first look at Peggy Carter as an alternate version of Captain America!

Here’s the first footage from the animated WHAT IF…? series showing Captain Carter in action! (via @LordBalvin) pic.twitter.com/Qqm8f9MYkB — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

While the stories of What If…? take place outside the normal MCU Canon, the animated series has the benefit of having actual MCU stars as its voice cast. That list includes:

Michael B. Jordan as N’Jadaka aka Erik “Killmonger” Stevens

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

David Dastmalchian as Kurt

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

Sean Gunn as Kraglin (and Other Characters)

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udanta

Chris Sullivan as Taserface

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

