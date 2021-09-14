Marvel’s What If Releases Trailer For Killmonger Episode

Marvel just gave What If…? fans another look at the upcoming adventure with Killmonger. The Black Panther villain was a fan-favorite after the release of that film. So, it should be no surprise that they’re bringing him back for this Disney+ series. It seems as though Michael B. Jordan’s character will meet Tony Stark much earlier in the MCU timeline during What If. In effect, Killmonger will be serving as a bodyguard of sorts for this universe’s version of Robert Downey Jr.’s character. (A very clever riff on the fact that Iron Man is supposed to be Tony Stark’s bodyguard in his original comic book origin.) A trailer released earlier this morning seems to be hinting at both the Black Panther villain and Stark playing a bigger role in the remaining season with What If. chances are, if you’ve enjoyed any of the featured heroes in these early episodes, they will be making another appearance in the Disney+ series by the time things end.

What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? Find out in the sixth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YB5JIFhP9r — What If…? (@whatifofficial) September 14, 2021

What If…? designer Paul Lasaine actually spoke to The Direct about the kinds of characters fans could expect to see in Season 2. Apparently, there will be some holdovers from the first salvo of episodes.

“Some of the new movies that are coming out, there are some characters [in Season 2] that are based on that. And then there’s some that are brand new, like… literally brand new,” Lasaine said. “There was one thing, and this is a Season 2 thing, and this will not be a spoiler, but we wanted to do this cool effect in this one place, and it was really a cool, interesting camera effect.”

“And the producers came back and said ‘Well, actually, we’re gonna be doing that on this other movie which isn’t coming out yet for another year or two, so can you come up with a different effect?’ ‘Ok, yeah, sure, we can do that.’ It doesn’t happen that often, again because we are primarily basing…every one of these episodes, for the most part, is based on these existing movies, even if it’s a mash-up,” he continued. “You know, our Episode 2 was Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, so we know what that pretty much entails, and we don’t go too far off-field.

