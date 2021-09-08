What If? Zombie Episode: Chadwick Boseman’s Iconic Black Panther Quote Touches Fans’ Hearts

The fifth episode of Marvel’s What If…? made its debut on Wednesday, presenting one of the most dramatic and epic alternate realities for the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. The episode, appropriately titled “What If… Zombies?!”, brought the iconic Marvel Zombies concept into the MCU, and resulted in character combinations and moments that surprised them. Among them was a line of dialogue towards the episode’s end, which had extra relevance with regards to T’Challa / Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). Obviously, spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of Marvel’s What If…?, “What If… Zombies?!”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw a ragtag group of Marvel heroes joining forces amid a zombie apocalypse, which was brought about after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) found an infected Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the Quantum Realm. By the episode’s end, the remaining heroes who had not succumbed to the zombie virus were T’Challa, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), and a disembodied head of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). As they flew to Wakanda to potentially signal boost a cure to the zombie apocalypse, Peter acknowledged how many people close to him have died, which prompted T’Challa to say a version of the “In my culture, death is not the end” speech from Captain America: Civil War.

The line definitely emotionally resonated with fans — both because of the impactful way it’s used in the episode, and because of the added significance following Boseman’s passing last year. Marvel fans have taken to social media to share their emotions towards the moment — and here are just a few of those reactions.

