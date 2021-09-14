Marvel What If…? Mid-Season Trailer Teases Return of Evil Doctor Strange

What If revealed the first look at the new episodes coming up on Disney+ on Twitter. Doctor Strange’s dark counterpart is front and center in the clip. Marvel fans have been loving the alternate universe adventures throughout the show’s run. People got a taste of the Marvel Zombies-influenced universe last week, and it seems like that Spider-Man will be getting another stint on the show. Other characters from throughout the first season will return as well. T’Challa’s version of Star-Lord, evil Doctor Strange, Captain Carter, Thanos, and Loki will all be coming back for more. During the clip, there’s also some Infinity Stones drama with the iconic sacrifice moment from Avengers: Endgame happening for Iron Man. Ultron also appears, which might be a cause for this motley crew of Avengers to rally around. (If there weren’t already enough existential threats to address in the series already.) That tentacle monster from the first episodes also looms large for the rest of the season. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

Why stop at one hero when we can show you all of them? Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf continues with brand new episodes streaming Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OClzZgVruP — What If…? (@whatifofficial) September 14, 2021

Head writer A.C. Bradley addressed how the series decided which heroes to include during one of Disney’s press briefs about the series. Kevin Feige himself had a bit to say about who would make the roster.

“We looked at the big moments of the MCU and thought about ways to twist them-that’s where we started,” Bradley explained. “We came up with 30 loglines and pitched them to Kevin Feige. He picked 25 of them. That was big, because we knew we were on the right track. But then we had to narrow it down more, and eventually found our season.”

“That gave us a broader brush to paint with, so to speak,” director Bryan Andrews added. “It’s an immediate in to a massive audience, many of whom aren’t familiar with the comics, but just loved the movies.”

Marvel dropped a description of the new Disney+ show down below:

“Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. Bryan Andrews (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) executive produces and directs; AC Bradley (Netflix’s Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia) is head writer.”

How do you think the season will end? Let us know down in the comments!