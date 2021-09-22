Marvel Kinda Answers The Question On Who Would Win In A Fight Between Captain Marvel & Thor

Captain Marvel and Thor threw down in What If…? this week and it gave fans a bit of an answer about who would win in a fight. Carol Danvers would have the edge if she’s not pulling her punches. The Disney+ show is at its best when they’re exploring weird questions like this. When the God of Thunder comes to Earth to throw a rager, it’s up to Nick Fury’s secret weapon to help prevent the destruction of the planet. She quickly locks horns with Thor and they trade impressive blows. At first, it seems like Captain Marvel had this one sewn up. But, then the Asgardian prince gets his hammer and that evens the score a bit. Danvers has never experienced the powers of Mjolnir in this timeline so, she’s completely caught off guard by his command over the weapon.

Thor goes so far as to ground her with the hammer by putting it down on top of her. It’s an embarrassing end to their first confrontation. When Maria Hill asks the Captain about it, she tells the SHIELD agent that using the full scope of her powers would be catastrophic for the planet. But, with no other way to deal with Thor, they elect to move their second bout to a more remote area. Needless to say, the second fight goes a lot better for Carol. She’s obviously not holding back and things look a bit grim for the God of Thunder. Luckily, Heimdall intervenes and Frigga comes to set the whole thing straight. So, we don’t get a definitive resolution. (There’s also the question of SHIELD having nukes on deck in case things got out of hand.)

In a conversation with EW, director Brian Andrews actually talked about how much fun Chris Hemsworth was having as Party Thor. There was just too much comedy gold there to ignore the possibilities.

“He ate it up,” Andrews said of letting the MCU veteran run wild. “We started finding the voice and Chris has got such natural comic instincts — they’ve started bringing that out in Ragnarok but we got to lean into that even more so in this. There’s some stuff that got particularly goofy and he was laughing and the guys in the recording booth over there in Australia were laughing, and he was just like, ‘I really like this Thor!’ He gets to cut loose more than he ever has in the Marvel Universe… I get a sense that maybe there’s a little bit of actual Chris in ‘Party Thor’ which might be one reason why he gravitated towards it so easily and had so much fun with it.”

