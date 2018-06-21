Marvel Reveals Warped Mashup Characters

Marvel Comics creators have begun teasing new character mashups under the “Who Gets Warped?” hashtag, possibly leading to the next big Marvel event.

The first of these came from Al Ewing, the writer of The Immortal Hulk, who tweeted out the artwork of Iron Hammer, presumably a mashup of Iron Man and Thor.

Take a look below:

#WhoGetsWarped? pic.twitter.com/ZEfyW8gGVn — Al Ewing Writes Comics And Tells You About Them (@Al_Ewing) June 18, 2018

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief CB Cebulski followed just a few minutes later by revealing the design for ArachKnight, a mashup of Spider-Man and Moon Knight.

You can see that below:

Humberto Ramos is the artist who drew these warped character designs and he was the next to reveal one. His was Ghost Panther, a mashup of Ghost Rider and Black Panther.

You can see Ghost Panther below:

Writer Ben Blacker then offered a look at Weapon Hex, a combination of X-23 and the Scarlet Witch.

Take a look at Weapon Hex below:

Finally, at least so far, we got a look at Soldier Supreme via Infinity Wars writer Gerry Duggan. SoldierSeem appears to be a combination of Captain America and Doctor Strange.

Take a look below:

Again, there have so far been no details released to provide any context for “Who Gets Warped?” Perhaps an announcement is forthcoming at San Diego Comic-Con.

These “Who Gets Warped” designs may remind some comic book fans of the late 1990s Amalgam Comics. That was a short-lived joint publishing initiative between DC Comics and Marvel Comics. This followed the Marvel Versus DC Comics event, in which the two beloved comics universe actually collided with their most famous heroes facing off against each other. The story resulted in a brief merging of the two universes, which resulted in the creation of mash-up characters like Dark Claw (Wolverine and Batman), Super Soldier (Captain America and Superman), and Spider-Boy (Superboy and Spider-Man).

What do you think of the "Who Gets Warped Designs?" Do you have a favorite?