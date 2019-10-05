Marvel Announces New Wolverine Series

Wolverine made his long return to the Marvel Universe over the course of the past few years. Now he’s finally returning in his on ongoing series from Marvel Comics. Today during the Marvel Comics: X-Men – Dawn of X panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics announced Wolverine #1, kicking off Logan’s first solo ongoing series since 2014. The new series is written by Benjamin Percy (X-Force) and features artists Adam Kubert (Wolverine) and Victor Bogdonavic. Percy has experience writing Wolverine as he’s the writer of the Marvel’s Wolverine fiction podcast, including the seasons titled Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail. He also penned the comic book adaptation of Wolverine: The Long Night.

The new Wolverine series will launch in February as part of the second wave of Dawn of X titles. The series sees Logan on a mission to stop humans who would take advantage of the gifts offered by the mutant nation of Krakoa.

“We all have that character,” Percy says. “The one we love more than any other. The one we treasure in books and movies and maybe memorialize with a T-shirt or tattoo. The one we relate to as a cracked-mirror version of ourselves. For me — as a growly, grumpy, hairy, smelly, muscled, flannel-clad, whiskey-swilling loner who lives in the woods of the frozen north — it’s Logan. And though this might sound corny, it also feels right to say that writing Wolverine is a dream come true, a childhood fantasy realized. No kidding, bub.”

Since returning to the Marvel Universe, Wolverine has been embroiled in cosmic happening involving a future version of himself possessed by the power of the Phoenix. Once that was taken care of, Wolverine returned to the X-Men in their darkest hour, fighting alongside Cyclops for the first time in years. He also became part of a new Savage Avengers team, alongside the Punisher and Conan the Barbarian. The new Wolverine series marks Logan’s return to doing what he does best, which isn’t very nice. It also won’t be the only place Wolverine can be found in the new Dawn of X status quo. He’s also on the cover of X-Men #1 and X-Force #1

What do you think of the new Wolverine series from Marvel Comics? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Wolverine #1 goes on sale in February.

WOLVERINE #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ADAM KUBERT & VICTOR BOGDONAVIC

Cover by ADAM KUBERT