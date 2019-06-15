Marvel Announces Details For Wolverine and Captain America Team-Up

Wolverine and Captain America will team up to investigate their shared origins. On Friday, Marvel commented on the “data breach” that it seemed to have suffered, revealing it to be a tease for Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus #1. The upcoming one-shot sees Logan and Steve Rogers joining forces to discover the secrets of the mysterious Weapon Plus Program.

Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus #1 comes from writer Ethan Sacks, artist Diogenes Neves, colorist Federico Blee, and inker Adriano Di Benedetto. The issue will shed light on the connections between Wolverine and Captain America’s origin stories. It will also introduce several new Weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue is set for release in July. You can check out the cover by Skan below.

Grant Morrison and Igor Kordey introduced the concept of Weapon Plus during Morrison’s seminal run on New X-Men. Weapon Plus is the covert program that was responsible both for Project Rebirth, which birthed the world’s first super soldier, and Weapon X, which focused on mutants like Wolverine. Morrison revealed that Weapon X is Weapon 10 written with a Roman numeral. Captain America is Weapon I.

Weapon Plus later began developing new Weapons in the artificial reality known as the World. Some fo those Weapons include X-Men members Fantomex (Weapon XIII) and the Stepford Cuckoos (Weapon XIV). Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus #1 teases revelations about missing Weapons in the numerical sequence: Weapon II, Weapon IV, Weapon V, Weapon VI, and Weapon IX.

Since its introduction, Marvel has revealed connections between Weapon Plus and other X-Men and Wolverine villains, including Mister Sinister and Romulus. Its continuity remains both mysterious and confusing. Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus may shed some light on the organization.

Are you excited about Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus? Let us know in the comments section. Wolverine & Captain America: Weapon Plus goes on sale July 10th.

Wolverine & Captain Americas: Weapon Plus #1

MAY190782

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Diogenes Neves (CA) Skan

THE SECRET HISTORY BEHIND THEIR ORIGINS REVEALED! In 1940, scientists attempted to make a man into the perfect weapon, a Super-Soldier. They failed and made him a legend instead. Before the turn of the century, they tried again for the tenth time. They failed, making a man into death incarnate. At long last, ETHAN SACKS (OLD MAN HAWKEYE, STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE) and DIOGENES NEVES (GREEN ARROW, DEATHSTROKE) reveals the shadowy connections between Captain America, Wolverine and many more of the Marvel U’s Super-Soldiers… including some surprises! The conspiracy begins here!

Rated T+

n Shops: Jul 10, 2019