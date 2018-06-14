Marvel Writer Reveals New Details About Wolverine’s New Powers

Wolverine is getting an upgrade thanks to Marvel writer Charles Soule, but fans have a few questions about how the new powers work, and now he’s clearing things up a bit.

In the upcoming Return of Wolverine Logan will be adding to his already lethal power set, as his adamantium claws will soon have the power to actually heat up to blistering degrees. That’s resulted in a few questions, like how that power affects his entire skeleton since all of it is made out of adamantium. Thankfully Soule was happy to oblige with answers.

“Great question,” Soule replied. “Answer: No, they do not. Putting a lot of science behind this.”

ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi elaborated on the premise, confirming that a fastball special does not, in fact, become a fireball special.

“Nope. This will sound insane because we are talking about hot claws, but it’s actually somewhat nuanced,” Soule wrote.

#PreakinDaStreet then asked if it is possible for Wolverine to make his claws so hot that even he can’t snikt them, which fans will know is the sound they make when he unsheathes them. As Soule explains, they don’t burn unless they are already out. “Answer: no. It doesn’t happen when they’re not snikted,” Soule wrote.

Soule previous broke down the new powers when they were first announced, including why Logan is getting them in the first place.

“Wolverine’s body has been missing. The entire Marvel Universe has been looking for him, because he’s a very important part of the Super Hero puzzle. And at long last, he will be found,” Soule tells Marvel.com. “I thought this was a real opportunity to do things that would make him feel new and fresh in a way; if you come back from the dead, it should mean something. One of the outwardly physical manifestations of that is that now, from time to time, his claws—once they’re popped—they can heat up. They can get really hot.

“The way I think of it in my head and the way I’ve described it in scripts to Steve is you’ve got a blacksmith who is working with metal on his or her anvil and it can be red hot, yellow hot, white hot, all of that stuff and Logan can do that now,” Soule continued. “If Logan comes at you and his claws are heated up and blazing you’re in big trouble.”

Return of Wolverine #1 goes on sale September 19th.