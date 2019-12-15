Marvel Postpones Release of Future X-Men Comics

If you were hoping to get your X-Men fix right after the first of the year, you might have to wait a little longer — Marvel’s postponed three upcoming issues. According to a new report by Newsarama, the House of Ideas is postposing X-Men #5 four weeks, having it hit shelves January 29th instead of its originally-solicited date of January 1st. Instead, X-Men #4 will be taking that spot on the first.

Because of the delay, X-Men #6 and X-Men #7 will now both come out in February 2020, two weeks apart from each other. The sixth issue will drop February 12, 2020 while X-Men #7 will make its way to comic shops February 26, 2020. Beginning with X-Men #4, the mutant leaders of Krakoa will attend a global economic forum to reveal to the masses just how serious the new-found country operates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The solicitations for the postponed issues can be found below.

X-MEN #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • R. B. SILVA (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ISSUE #5 – MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN AUG199032

ISSUE #5 – DARK PHOENIX SAGA 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA AUG199031

The X-Men, the most powerful heroes on the planet, deal with an old nemesis’ surprising return…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #6

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A)

COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

ISSUE #6 – MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ISSUE #6 – DARK PHOENIX SAGA 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Mystique goes to extraordinary lengths to get what she wants…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #7

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • Leinil Francis Yu (A/C)

GWEN STACY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

MUTANTS ARE FOREVER!

The Resurrection Protocols have changed everything for Mutantkind. NO MORE can humans’ hate and fear take their lives from them. But… what ELSE has it changed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99