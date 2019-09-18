X-Men: Cyclops and Emma Frost Ride a Dinosaur on New Cover

Cyclops and Emma ride a dinosaur on the cover to December’s X-Men #3. The issue sees Cyclops storming the Savage Land to face a new foe, as well as the return of a past enemy. The cover to X-Men #4 features Storm in-flight and surrounded by lightning with Armor alongside her. You can see both covers below. X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu is the flagship title in Marvel’s Dawn of X relaunch of the X-Men line. Dawn of X also sees the launches of Marauders, Excalibur, New Mutants, X-Force, and Fallen Angels. Marvel released a trailer for Dawn of X earlier this week.

X-Men and Dawn of X follow Hickman’s dual House of X and Powers of X miniseries. “House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

These new series are just the first wave of new titles created as part of Hickman’s massive multi-year plan for the X-Men, redefining the characters and franchise for a new era. They are said to be perfect jumping-on points for new and long-time X-Men fans.

“At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” Hickman told ComicBook.com in an interview. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book. Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those.”

Are you excited about Hickman and Yu’s X-Men and the Dawn of X relaunch? Let us know in the comments. Solicitation text for X-Men #3 and #4 follows.

X-MEN #3 & #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A/C)

ISSUE# 3 – MARVELS 20TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ISSUE #3 – VENOM ISLAND VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

ISSUE #4 – VENOM ISLAND VARIANT COVER BY BELEN ORTEGA

EARTH’S MOST POWERFUL! CYCLOPS STORMS THE SAVAGE LAND!

The most powerful heroes of the dominant species on the planet, the X-Men rise to protect the world against any threat. From a new foe in the Savage Land to an old nemesis’ surprising return…

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)