Marvel Reveals Every Mutant Ever on X-Men Variants

Marvel is introducing X-Men readers to every mutant ever. Today, Marvel unveiled a series of connecting variant showcasing Marvel’s entire mutant family of characters.

Revealed first at Adventure in Poor Taste, the covers will be variants drawn by Mark Bagley (All-New X-Men, Spider-Man: Life Story). Featuring 378 characters, the connecting covers will span issues of the six Dawn of X titles launching after the conclusions of House of X and Powers of X — X-Men, Marauders, Excalibur, X-Force, New Mutants, and Fallen Angels.

X-Men group editor Jordan D. White introduced the covers: “Presenting the six ‘EVERY MUTANT EVER*’ covers by Mark Bagley, John Dell and Israel Silva! They are six connecting variant covers that will span the six new launches for Dawn of X–X-Men, Marauders, Excalibur, X-Force, New Mutants and Fallen Angels! This was a truly Herculean effort on the part of Mark, John and Israel as well as Annalise Bissa who had to wrangle reference for all 378 characters on these bad boys!

*It’s probably not actually every mutant ever, but it’s a lot, and there are some real obscure ones on there.”

X-Men

Marauders

Excalibur

X-Force

New Mutants

Fallen Angels

Full Connecting Cover