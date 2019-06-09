Marvel Writer Shares Mysterious X-Men Tease

Jonathan Hickman shared another cryptic tease for his highly-anticipated, upcoming run on Marvel’s X-Men comics. Hickman is known for world building and for his details infographics and data pages. His latest tease suggests there will be plenty of that in his X-Men run. That is assuming the tease is related to the X-Men at all. Who’s to say this how Hickman likes to spend his Sunday mornings?

Hickman tweeted out an image of sixteen characters. Without any context, it’s impossible to discern what the characters mean, but that hasn’t stopped X-Men fans from trying in the replies thread. All Hickman had to say about the image is, “I’ve done it again.” Take a look below.

Marvel has hyped Hickman’s X-Men run considerably, calling it the next “seminal moment” in X-Men history, following in the footsteps of Giant-Size X-Men #1, X-Men #1, the Age of Apocalypse event, and New X-Men. Marvel has even teased that a single page from the run is the most important scene in X-Men history.

Hickman’s run begins with two miniseries launching in July, House of X and Powers of X. Little is known about the plot of the miniseries, but Hickman did share some details during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“One, House of X, is a story about a pivotal month in the history of the X-Men where everything changes for mutants on Earth,” Hickman said. “And the other, Powers of X, is a story about the history of mutants in the Marvel Universe. It works as a series of reveals and revelations where each issue of HOX that follows POX — and vice versa — makes you reinterpret the issue you had previously read. And then, obviously, at the end they crash together in a way that propels us forward into a new X-Universe.”

Hickman also hinted at longterm plans for the X-Men line, including a complete relaunch followed by additional waves of new titles. “At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he teased. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book.

“Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

What do you think Hickman is teasing for the X-Men? Let us know in the comments. House of X and Powers of X begin in July.