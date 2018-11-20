Marvel Announces X-Men Milestones

Marvel Comics has announced X-Men Milestones, a new series of trade paperback collections collecting the most popular X-Men events from across the team’s more than 50 years of history.

The X-Men Milestones series is meant to create a complete library of X-Men events for fans to collect. The first three installments of the X-Men Milestones series are X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga, X-Men Milestones: Fall of the Mutants, and X-Men Milestones: Mutant Massacre.

X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga by Chris Claremont and John Byrne features the most iconic X-Men story of all time, a cosmic epic in which Jean Grey is corrupted by ultimate power.

X-Men Milestones: Fall of the Mutants by Claremont, Louise Simonson, Marc Silvestri, Bret Blevins, and Walter Simonson sees three different mutant team – the X-Men, X-Factor, and the New Mutants – in their darkest hours.

X-Men Milestones: Mutant Massacre by Claremont, Louise Simonson, Walter Simonson, Ann Nocenti, John Romita Jr., Blevins, Rick Leonardi, Alan Davis, Barry Windsor-Smith, Terry Shoemaker, Butch Guice, Sal Buscema, and Jon Bogdanove sees the X-Men battle Mister Sinister’s Marauders for the first time.

Future X-Men Milestones are in the planning, but which stories they will be collected next remains unrevealed.

The announcement of X-Men Milestones follows last weeks relaunch of Uncanny X-Men with a new first issue and the reveal of some big plans for the X-Men in 2019, including entering the “Age of X-Man.”

“Uncanny X-Men is… We don’t want to spoil stuff…,” Uncanny X-Men co-writer Matthew Rosenberg said when the trailer was released. “I feel like we can say that a lot of the X-Men’s problems and the world’s problems have come from the X-Men. And they’ve come home to roost. The legacy of the X-Men has come back to them in a way they aren’t prepared for.”

“A lot of the new X-Men, the younger kids who aren’t Laura, have gotten lost in the shuffle,” co-writer Kelly Thompson said. “There’s just so many X-Men. I don’t think anyone’s trying to put anyone on the bench. It’s just what happens when you have that many incredible characters and that many incredible stories. So, we obviously can’t raise them all up, but one of my favorite things—and I know it’s Ed’s, I don’t know about Matt’s—in this story is the story of these young X-Men. Specifically, Armor, Pixie, Rockslide, and Glob have big roles. And it’s not just [that] they have big roles punching things, they have questions and they have complaints, and they have an evolution of where they’re headed. And I think it’s really cool stuff that you don’t get to see a lot.”

