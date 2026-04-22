Marvel Officially Gives Venom the Last God-Tier Power Upgrade You’d Ever Expect

If you thought Venom was powerful before, wait until you get a glimpse at its latest host. I’m not going to pretend that I’m the biggest Venom fan, but even I know that the symbiote has attached itself to some pretty powerful people over the years. Spider-Man, obviously, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and even Deadpool, if I’m not mistaken. I definitely get Venom’s appeal. The symbiote can turn a normal person into a hulking, gooey terror. And if a host has a particular power set, that’s just more things for Venom to take control of.

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At a certain point, though, you have to wonder just how powerful a host Venom can claim. I mean, the symbiote is powerful, but is it powerful enough to corrupt even the strongest heroes? I’d like to think that Venom or any symbiote has a limit to what they can control, but judging by how many hosts there have been, I’m guessing there isn’t. But what happens when Venom takes control of the strongest hero, not just in the Marvel Universe, but in comics altogether? Thankfully, Marvel and DC’s latest crossover has an answer for us.

Venom Just Took Control of Superman (And You Need to See the Result)

In Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman #1’s story “Our Kryptonite” by Brad Meltzer, Pepe Larraz, Matthew Wilson, and Clayton Cowles, the titular heroes are in peril. Lex Luthor and the Green Goblin have teamed up to eliminate both heroes, who are trapped in a cavern. Things get worse, however, when one of Gobby’s pumpkin bombs drops into the cavern. But instead of exploding, it subjects Superman to kryptonite radiation, charging up for some sinister reason. With Superman growing weaker, Spider-Man tries to get the two out of the pit, but it seems like an impossible task.

Clark pleads with Spider-Man to get to safety, but Peter refuses, supporting the ceiling of their prison, which is starting to come down. The two talk to keep Spider-Man’s mind occupied, but the situation grows more and more dire the more radiation Superman is exposed to. As the two talk, the cavern starts to shift, becoming more fluid and goopey. Spider-Man realizes what’s going on just as the pumpkin bomb reaches 100% exposure. Luthor and the Green Goblin weren’t trying to kill Superman but prime him to be the next host of the Venom symbiote.

Their plan works, and a Superman-styled Venom bursts from the ground. Spider-Man does everything to contain Venom, but with Superman’s powers, Peter can only do so much. However, he does get rid of the pumpkin bomb and its radiation, giving Superman just enough control to start lasering off Venom. The symbiote demands help from Luthor and the Goblin, just as Superman extends his arms, bringing them together for the most powerful sonic clap he can muster. The symbiote falls apart, freeing Superman and allowing him and Spider-Man to apprehend their nemeses.

Venom as Superman is Too Powerful an Idea to Last

When I saw Venom take control of Superman, I was floored. Such a simple idea, yet I never even thought of it happening, even with the dozens of crossover stories Marvel and DC have given us lately. Now, as a Superman stan, I should be opposed to the idea of Clark being vulnerable to a symbiote, but the story did justify it with kryptonite. It’s not the first time Superman’s been possessed by some malevolent force, but it was a hell of a lot shorter than I would have hoped for.

I mean, it makes sense. This is a crossover, and it can’t last. Plus, something as wicked as Venom can’t have access to Superman’s powers. The guy can literally do anything! With Venom whispering horrible things into his ear, there’s no telling what kind of horror show this would be. It is kind of a pity, though, because there’s so much potential for a ‘Superman possessed by Venom’ story. Seriously, just imagine the kind of chaos Venom could create if it had Clark’s body for a bit long term. The symbiote has had powerful hosts before, but never that powerful.

I did enjoy this. As short as it was, it’s a hell of a combination, and in another story, it could have been great. As it is, though, this is a fascinating exercise at the kinds of things that are only possible in crossovers. It’s kind of like when you’re a kid, mashing your toys together to create something overpowered and ridiculous. A Venom/Superman combo is cool to see, but with how much of a threat it presents, it’s probably best that this fusion was only temporary.

What do you think about Superman becoming Venom’s host? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!