X-Men #3 Preview Teases Big Problem With the Savage Land

Marvel has released a new preview for X-Men #3. The issue continues the new era of X-Men known as the Dawn of X.

The issue is written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Leinil Francis Yu. The issue sees Cyclops leading a team of X-Men to the Savage Land to investigate what’s gone wrong with the Krakoan habitat there. Keep reading to see the preview pages, featuring an interesting back and forth between Jean Grey and Emma Frost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you excited about a new issue of X-Men? Let us know in the comments. X-Men #3 goes on sale on December 4th.

X-Men #3

OCT190903

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

EARTH’S MOST POWERFUL! CYCLOPS STORMS THE SAVAGE LAND!

The most powerful heroes of the dominant species on the planet, the X-Men rise to protect the world against any threat. From a new foe in the Savage Land to an old nemesis’ surprising return…

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2019

SRP: $3.99

X-Men #3 Cover

X -Men #3 Preview – Page 1

X-Men #3 Preview – Page 2

X-Men #3 Preview – Page 3