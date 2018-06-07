Marvel”s Black Panther Adds The People v. O.J. Simpson Star Sterling K. Brown

Marvel has officially announced that Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther and will portray N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa aka Black Panther’s past.

Brown is best known for portraying Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Brown is also receiving rave reviews as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama series This is Us.

Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers! Thank you for a seat at the table! 👊🏿#blackpanther https://t.co/IEbRyhkXOE — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 5, 2017

Black Panther has been an important character in the Marvel universe for 50 years. He is the king of the technologically-advanced nation of Wakanda, and Panther has served as a member of the Avengers in addition to his many solo adventures.

The cast features Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War) as T’Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan (Fantastic Four) as Erik Killmonger, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Nakia, Angela Bassett (Green Lantern) as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Zuri. The cast also includes Daniel Kaluuya (Black Mirror) as W’Kabi, Winston Duke (Person of Interest) as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba (Captain America: Civil War) as Ayo, and Letitia Wright (Doctor Who) as Serita.

The film is being directed and co-written by Creed and Fruitvale Station filmmaker, Ryan Coogler, and production is expected to get underway this January.

Black Panther will slash into theaters on February 16, 2018.