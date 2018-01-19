Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Sneak Peek Trailer Released

Marvel has debuted an extended sneak peek look at Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios’ Cloak & Dagger.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another: Tandy can emit piercing light daggers and Tyone has the ability to control the power of darkness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andrea Roth (Blue Bloods), Gloria Reuben (ER), Miles Mussenden (Bloodline), MCarl Lundstedt (Grey’s Anatomy), James Saito (Life of Pi), J.D. Evermore (The Walking Dead), Emma Lahana (Power Rangers Operation Overdrive) and Jaime Zevallos (American Horror Story) co-star.

Cloak & Dagger recently announced its summer premiere date, airing exclusively on Freeform.

The Marvel adaptation will lead Freeform’s Thursday night lineup.

Both characters made their debut in a 1982 issue of Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, going on to become the webhead’s crime-fighting allies.

The super-powered pair have since headlined their own books, appeared in the Marvel Knights series, and joined the fight in Marvel Comics’ Civil War event, where they aligned themselves with Captain America and his team of freedom fighters.

The coming-of-age series will tackle complex themes according to its young leads, who call Cloak & Dagger a “really honest” show.

“Even though it’s about two superheroes, it really brings this truth behind kids who grow up in a broken home,” Holt said.

“For the audience who doesn’t know about the comic, I think they’re really going to love it,” the actress explained. “And for the audience that grew up reading the comics, I think they’re going to love it even more.”

Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.

Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event.

Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.

Cloak & Dagger premieres Thursday, June 8 on Freeform.