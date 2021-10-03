Marvel’s Eternals Merch Teases the Rise of Black Knight

Like many other superheroes in the Marvel Comics library, the name of the Black Knight has been passed from one character to the next throughout the generations. While we’ve only seen Kit Harington briefly as Dane Whitman in two separate trailers for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, it looks like the film is going to eventually turn Harington into the Avenger — or, at the very least, pay respects to the character’s comic book roots.

A new piece of merchandise unearthed online includes a ring for the Black Knight, one that includes the same raven insignia the character wears in the comics. In the marketing so far, we haven’t seen even the slightest tease of a full Black Knight costume making its appearance or, for that matter, the character’s iconic Ebony Blade.

The Black Knight ring is found in an upcoming GameStop exclusive chest that also comes with Sersi’s necklace, Thena’s tiara, and a Uni-mind bracelet. The set can be pre-ordered for roughly $120, but it won’t be delivered until January 2022, at least a few months after the film first hits theaters.

See a preview of the items below.

“He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London,” Harington previously told Total Film of his character. “But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!”

He added, “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

