Marvel's Eternals Trailer Brings in 77 Million Views in 24 Hours

This Monday Marvel Studios released the highly anticipated first trailer for Marvel's Eternals, one of their next films in the Phase Four lineup and the first movie from the studio with an Academy Award winning director at the helm. Like so many other releases, the Eternals trailer quickly broke the internet with Deadline reporting that the trailer nabbed upwards of 77 million global viewers in its first 24 hours. This number reportedly marks the highest total for a Disney-Marvel movie trailer in the past 14 months, eclipsing both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as other Disney films like Cruella.

According to the outlet, the mid-pandemic numbers for Eternals have also eclipsed several pre-pandemic numbers for popular Disney trailers including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (which held 61.7 million views in the first 24 hours) and live-action Aladdin reboot (which had 60.8 million views in the first 24 hours, and grossed over $1 billion). The only trailer to do better than Eternals from Marvel Studios was for the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which nabbed over 125 million in its first day, but its numbers were bolstered by premiering during the Super Bowl.

The Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao helms Eternals and also co-wrote the screenplay. Zhao's Oscar winning Nomadland saw her win both the Best Director and Best Picture prizes at this year's Academy Awards, making her the first director to work with Marvel to have one of the golden statues under their belt. Many fans might assume a director with Oscar gold on their shelf might not want anything to do with the mighty Marvel machine, but the director previously revealed how eager she was to work with Marvel Studios.

"I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie, and the right project came to me," Zhao said in a chat for Variety. "I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing. That's why I love Star Wars. There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do. It's the same as what you're saying. Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That's exciting to me. It's not that different than me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, 'My spin on that is going to be this,' and it's a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it's right, it could be very exciting."

According to the film's official synopsis, "Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants."

The Eternals cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Kit Harington also stars as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Marvel Comics hero Black Knight.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.