Marvel’s Eternals Two Weeks Teaser Released

“Eternals assemble!” Eternals is only two weeks away from finally hitting theaters. The movie will follow a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they’ve been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn’t help stop Thanos. In honor of the movie being just around the corner, Marvel has released a new teaser.

“Not all Heroes wear capes. 😎In 2 Weeks, experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals. Only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets Now: http://Fandango.com/Eternals,” Marvel Studios tweeted. “You’re about to meet the greatest warriors ever known,” the trailer teases. Check out the clip in the tweet below:

Recently, some of the Eternals stars had a chat with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, and Salma Hayek (Ajak) shared a great story about trying to keep her role a secret while filming a movie with Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

“I was dying to brag. I wanted them to know so badly, I was not like smiling,” Hayek shared. “I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I get fired if I just say it to these two,’ you know? And also because they were asking questions to each other because Deadpool wasn’t, but now it is {in the MCU], and Ryan was entering, and Sam is the expert. And I was just like trying to listen, and asking little questions, and trying to learn. And then, so one day I’m sitting with Sam right after they were talking about it a lot and he goes, ‘So how much are they going to pay you?’ or something like this, or ‘Oh, so which one are you?’”

She continued, “No, I didn’t say anything, I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Come on, I’ve been watching you when we’re, you’re in the Marvel movie, but you don’t want to say it, because they told you not to say it. It’s okay, I’m part of the family.” It was incredible.”

Eternals is set to star Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.