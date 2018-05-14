‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Star Reacts to Cancellation

Sonya Balmores, who played Auran on short-lived ABC series Marvel’s Inhumans, has bid farewell to her regenerative Attilan Royal Guard leader.

“Aloha Auran,” Balmores wrote on Twitter Friday, the same day it was learned the Disney-owned network pulled the plug on Inhumans after just eight episodes.

Balmores thanked Marvel, ABC, IMAX, and co-stars Anson Mount (Black Bolt), Serinda Swan (Medusa), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal), Ioan Rheon (Maximus), Mike Moh (Triton), Eme Ikwuakor (Gorgon), Ken Leung (Karnak) and Ellen Woglom (Louise).

“Such a pleasure working with you all,” Balmores wrote. “We’ll always have Hawaii in our hearts.”

Balmores is the only major cast member to publicly respond to the cancellation.

In subsequent tweets, the actress shared last looks at the series’ final day on set in Hawaii, where the project filmed between March and June 2017.

Inhumans marked the first time IMAX served as a financing partner. The series was filmed entirely with IMAX digital cameras, another rarity, its first two episodes premiering in theaters nationwide in September 17 before the show debuted on ABC later that month.

In response to a poor $3.5 million dollar box office turn out, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said, “Going forward, we intend to take a more conservative approach consistent with the Game of Thrones approach to capital investments and content.”

“We will be more conservative when considering whether to invest our own capital,” Gelfond added, “and if so, to what extent.”

Gelfond told Deadline the little-watched series failed because “customers expected a production akin to a mega-budget blockbuster movie, rather than pilots for a television show.”

“Moreover,” he explained, “the fact that this was Marvel IP set the bar at a level you wouldn’t see from other pieces of content or IP because of the reputation and the high production value of Marvel movies.”

Inhumans was a sort-of spinoff of long-running Marvel ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which introduced the race of alien super-beings who hail from Attilan, a secret society on the Moon.

In the wake of the weekend’s mass cancellations that saw fan support resurrect shows like Andy Samberg comedy Brooklyn Nine Nine, large amounts of Marvel fans have had a blasé reaction to the news of Inhumans‘ demise.