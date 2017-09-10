‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Projected Opening Weekend Box Office Revealed

Marvel’s Inhumans made their big-screen debut earlier this weekend, and it looks like the box office numbers are officially in.

The two-episode IMAX event is estimated to have earned $1.5 million in the domestic box office this weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations. This is based off of Inhumans screenings in almost 400 IMAX locations.

While this is a significantly smaller number than Marvel‘s usual big-screen ventures, it stacks up around the same as previous TV-on-IMAX ventures. One of the most recent precedents is Game of Thrones‘ two-episode IMAX screenings back in 2015, which earned $1.46 million in its opening weekend, and around just under $1.9 million overall.

Inhumans‘ gross of $1.5 million places it in the eighteenth spot on the box office chart. In contrast, this weekend’s 40th anniversary rerelease of Close Encounter Of the Third Kind clocked in at #13 on the charts, with $1.8 million. The Hitman’s Bodyguard is expected to win the weekend with a $10.25 million gross, followed by Annabelle: Creation at $7.3 million.

With the holiday weekend, it’s safe to assume that Inhumans‘ total gross will get a bit of a boost. But with mixed-to-poor reactions from critics, as well as Marvel fans, some have already wondered exactly how long Inhumans will end up being in IMAX theaters.

Marvel’s The Inhumans premiered in IMAX theaters on September 1st. It will debut on ABC on September 29th.