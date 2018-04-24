Marvel’s Kevin Feige Comments On New ‘Deadpool’ Trailer

The new Deadpool trailer featured plenty of Marvel Studios references, and Kevin Feige wouldn’t have it any other way.

The newest Deadpool 2 trailer not only featured a reference to Infinity War’s big bad (Thanos) but also one regarding Marvel Studios Chief Feige himself. A pizza box can be seen referencing a pizza chain called Feige’s Famous Pizza, and when approached about the trailer at the Infinity War premiere, Feige couldn’t be happier about it.

“I thought it was very funny,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “I think that’s one of the great things about Deadpool, both in the comics and what Ryan has done with him in the movies, is you can break the fourth wall. They mention DC in the new trailer! They can get away with that, and it’s great. That was the only way to have done it, from the comics in the movies, and it’s great that they did. Versus earlier incarnations of Deadpool in earlier X-Men movies…”

After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, many have anticipated a day where Deadpool and the X-Men would make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have lamented the absence of X-men and Fantastic Four characters for years, and Feige is excited about the proposition as well, though that is still a ways off.

“I mean, look – I can get excited about a lot of things,” Feige said. “In this case in particular, there’s no deal until they say there’s a deal, so I’m not thinking about any of it, honestly, any more than I ever have, which is to say, of course, I would always think about it because I can’t help it. But not specifically, and between our premiere tomorrow night, Ant-Man & The Wasp finishing its cut, Captain Marvel filming, Spider-Man about to start filming, and us about to seriously getting in the cutting room on Avengers 4, there’s a lot to do.”

Guess we’ll still have to wait and see. If it does eventually happen though, we would love to see Deadpool make his way into the MCU. If you thought some of the pairings in Infinity War were interesting, putting Deadpool in the mix would be even crazier.

