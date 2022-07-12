Marvel's Loki Nominated for Six Emmys

The nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday and Marvel's Disney+ shows got some major attention with a number of nominations and among those nominations were some for everyone's favorite trickster god. Loki received six nominations overall across six different categories, the second most for Marvel's Disney+ series behind Moon Knight's eight. Hawkeye also received two nominations.

Loki received nominations for: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series Dramatic Score (Glorious Purpose, Natalie Holt Composer), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series – One Hour ("Journey Into Mystery"). Interestingly, Loki will be up for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes with another Marvel series — Moon Knight.

While the first season of Loki is getting accolades, work is underway on the second season of the fan favorite Marvel series. Season 1 of the series left off with a pretty big cliffhanger, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the Time Variance Authority about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) only to realize that he's in a different timeline — and the Sacred Timeline that the TVA had so fervently protected was now completely out of control thanks to Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) who opened up the gates to the multiverse when she killed He Who Remains. It's a situation that sets up for an exciting Season 2, which according to Di Martino may include some regret on Sylvie's part.

"She's done it and she's sort of waiting for the relief and the release and something to happen to make her feel a tiny bit better about things," Di Martino told Vanity Fair last year. "And it just doesn't come, and she's left questioning everything. I think [regret] definitely comes at some point. I'm sure it will, because the whole conversation that's just happened with Loki is almost like a misunderstanding. It's just a bad bit of communication in a way, and then she's left with the reality of what she's done. There's some big feels."

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on September 12th on NBC. You can check out a list of the nominees here.

What do you think about Loki's six Emmy nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!