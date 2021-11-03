Marvel’s Midnight Suns Fans Cautiously Optimistic With Delay

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy just hit shelves to critical and commercial acclaim, and the crew at Marvel Games was ready to ride that wave into March and the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Developers behind the game, however, had a different idea and announced the Marvel horror team-up was being delayed. Instead of hitting its March release date, the team at Firaxis now says the game will be released in the second half of 2022.

As you might expect, fans hoping to get their hands on the game sooner rather than later are airing their disappointment on Twitter. Better yet, despite being frustrated or disappointed, the vast majority of fans are rooting for the developers to make as good of a game as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” the announcement from Creative Director Jake Solomon and Senior Franchise Producer Garth DeAngelis reads in part. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Frustrating

https://twitter.com/xomystic_/status/1456000388604248067?s=20

The Stars Align

https://twitter.com/bumpkinsTV/status/1455989973874847758?s=20

Tears

https://twitter.com/KyleSims89/status/1455991064196747265?s=20

Pity

https://twitter.com/PalomiteroG/status/1455993846031167494?s=20

Worth the Wait

https://twitter.com/silent_paranoia/status/1455996913375924231?s=20

Nooo!

https://twitter.com/HumanTackboard/status/1455991169855352834?s=20

Still Most Anticipated

https://twitter.com/ChesterEugene/status/1455991913358798862?s=20

*****

Marvel’s Midnight Suns hasn’t set a new release date.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!