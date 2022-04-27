Marvel's Moon Knight Cosplay Hoodie Is On Sale For 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios Moon Knight episode 5 "Asylum" began streaming on Disney+ this morning, and that means there's only one more episode left. Speaking of time running out on Moon Knight, the Moon Knight cosplay hoodie from Hot Topic / Our Universe is currently on sale in pre-order right here for 30% off using the code HTDEAL at checkout.

The Moon Knight cosplay hoodie is expected to arrive in August, and it looks like it will be worth the wait. It's based on the costume design worn by Marc Spector (Oscar Issac) in the show complete with bandage pattern, pointed hood, and Moon Knight sigil on the chest.

In addition to the hoodie, Hot Topic has a ton of Moon Knight t-shirt and tank top designs to check out. You can browse through their collection right here. Additional Moon Knight merch released over the last five weeks include Funko Pops and Marvel Legends action figures.

If you haven't watched Moon Knight yet, you can remedy that via Disney+ right now. New episodes air each Wednesday and, as noted, next week's installment is the finale. You can also keep up with the latest news about the show and the future of Moon Knight in the MCU right here. A synopsis for the show reads:

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."