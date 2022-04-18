Moon Knight Funko Pop Line Adds Khonshu and Layla Figures

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Episode 3 “The Friendly Type” triggered a new wave of Funko Pop figures that included Khonshu, (F. Murray Abraham) the moon god who uses Marc Spektor (Oscar Isaac) as his avatar, and archeologist Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc Spector’s wife. Pre-orders for both of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. A glow-in-the-dark variant of Khonshu is a BoxLunch exclusive that will be available to pre-order here soon.

Moon Knight Episode 2 “Summon the Suit” Funko Pops included a dapper Mr. Knight with batons and cult leader Arthur Harrow, a villain played by Ethan Hawke that wants to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ammit. Pre-orders for both figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. A glow-in-the-dark Mr. Knight variant is a Walmart exclusive that is available to pre-order here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Disney+ Moon Knight wave featured a common Moon Knight Pop in a kicking pose with a Pop Keychain and a glow-in-the-dark variant with the same design. Pre-orders for the common figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders of $39 or more when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout, so you might want to check out the rest of their Funko collection and exclusives. The glow-in-the-dark Moon Knight variant Funko Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that is available to pre-order here. We expect more Moon Knight Funko Pops to drop each Friday as the show progresses, so stay tuned.

Oscar Isaac is great fit for the role, but there are no guarantees with regard to his Moon Knight future. He’s currently not under contract for future Marvel Studios projects, but it seems unlikely that his involvement will end with the Disney+ series:

“I had heard of the golden handcuffs,” Isaac told Variety “with a nervous chuckle,” writes the trade. “That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”

A synopsis for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ reads:

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight Episode 3 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday. You can keep tabs on all of the news from the series right here.